Bengaluru Engineer Loses Rs 95 Lakh in Bitcoin Investment Scam

A Bengaluru engineer fell victim to a scam where he lost Rs 95 lakh after investing in bitcoins. The engineer, a 53-year-old resident of Shantinagar, was approached a woman named Sonia Shenoy on social media who claimed to work for a multinational investment company dealing in bitcoins.

Trusting her, the engineer invested the money in June 2022. However, in July, he received a message from Shenoy informing him that his profit of Rs 2 crore was ready, but he needed to make a payment of Rs 50 lakh for TDS (Tax Deducted at Source). Eager to receive his significant returns, the engineer arranged for the requested amount, taking personal loans from multiple banks.

Assured Shenoy, the engineer believed that he would soon receive Rs 2 crore in his account. However, as time passed, he realized that he had been deceived. The entire investment turned out to be a scam, leaving the engineer devastated and in significant financial distress.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident in Bengaluru. In 2021, another resident of the city, an inexperienced crypto trader, lost Rs 10 lakh to a scammer who promised to handle his trading account and provide higher returns. The trader, a lecturer at a private college, lodged a complaint with the local police following the loss.

These cases highlight the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies, especially when dealing with unknown individuals or entities online. It is crucial to exercise caution, conduct thorough research, and seek advice from trustworthy sources before making any financial investments.

Authorities are urging citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious investment opportunities to prevent others from falling victim to such scams. Engaging in responsible and informed investing is essential in safeguarding one’s financial well-being.