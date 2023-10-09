Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls in Bengaluru

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Sunday evening, resulting in waterlogging in various parts of the city and causing traffic jams on the roads. The downpour, which occurred between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, was caused a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Tamil Nadu, according to the Indian Meteorological Department in Bengaluru.

“We will know the exact amount of rainfall tomorrow morning. However, we do know that this rain is due to the cyclonic circulation happening above mean sea level over northwestern parts of Tamil Nadu adjoining south interior Karnataka,” said A Prasad, a scientist at IMD Bengaluru.

Videos of the heavy rains flooded social media, showing the extent of the downpour in different parts of the city. The rainfall deficit quickly shifted the focus to the resulting traffic jams. However, this solitary heavy downpour also exposed the flaws in the drainage system.

The local citizens’ movement in East Bengaluru shared a video showing the flooded buffer zone around Manyata Tech Park and Rajakaluve. The encroachment of lakes and Rajakaluve has resulted in this situation, highlighting issues of greed and negligence.

Furthermore, localized flooding was reported in KR Pura, adding to the challenges caused the heavy rains. These significant rains come as a relief to Bengaluru, as they help reduce the muggy weather and pollution that the city has been experiencing.

Overall, the heavy rains in Bengaluru have led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas. As citizens share videos of the downpour on social media, it highlights the need for better drainage systems and awareness about encroachments on water bodies.

