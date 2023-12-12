Innovative Founder Defends Unconventional Appearance, Advocates for Expressing Individuality

The founder of a sleep app called Neend has sparked a discussion on individual expression and professionalism after responding to a criticism of her appearance. Surbhi Jain, based in Bengaluru, received a WhatsApp message from an industry veteran at 1:30 am, stating, “You should not put a DP like this.” When she asked for clarification, the veteran claimed her hair color looked unprofessional.

Jain took to social media to address the issue publicly, sharing a picture of herself with dip-dyed bright pink hair. In her post, she defended her unconventional appearance and argued that it represents a fearless and adventurous spirit. Jain also emphasized the importance of authenticity and expressing oneself unapologetically.

According to Jain, it is crucial for business leaders to make genuine connections with their employees and be respected as individuals, not just as bosses. She believes that showcasing authenticity and embracing uniqueness is the way forward in challenging the status quo.

The post resonated with many individuals who appreciated Jain’s stance on breaking stereotypes and expressing individuality. Responding to the post, one Twitter user praised Jain’s confidence and encouraged her to keep embracing her passport-size glamour. Others questioned the notion that unconventional appearances are incompatible with professionalism and called for a reevaluation of what it means to be professional.

Jain’s message serves as a reminder that business leaders are multifaceted individuals with their own quirks and that it is possible to be professional while embracing personal expressions. By advocating for authenticity and challenging societal norms, she hopes to inspire others to celebrate their uniqueness and create meaningful connections in the business world.

In a time when work culture is evolving, Jain’s message encourages individuals to stand out, break barriers, and redefine professionalism for a more inclusive and accepting future.