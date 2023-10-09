A Bengaluru Consultant Hasn’t Received Her Salary for Three Months

A woman working as a consultant at a clinic in Bengaluru has been denied her income for a period of three months. The situation was brought to light when her partner shared their story on Reddit. According to the post, the woman was assured the clinic’s HR department for two months that she would receive her salary in the following month. However, the HR department informed her in the third month that due to the clinic’s financial losses, she would not be paid even her basic income.

The woman’s partner also revealed that she has been working at the clinic for a year and a half. She is unable to leave the clinic before completing a six-month period because she needs an experience certificate, and she fears being treated as a new employee elsewhere. The couple reached out to Reddit for advice and support.

Many Reddit users shared their own similar experiences and advised the woman to take legal actions against the clinic. The post has generated numerous reactions, with one commenter expressing frustration at the difficulties in seeking justice and the prevailing power imbalances in such situations.

It is disheartening to see instances where employees are not paid their rightful salaries and face challenges in seeking resolution. This case highlights the importance of fair employment practices and the need for timely payment of wages. It is essential for organizations to prioritize their employees’ financial well-being and ensure that they are treated fairly.

