Judging Professionalism: Moving Beyond Appearance

Summary: A woman named Surbhi Jain recently shared her experience of being judged based on her appearance an industry veteran. This incident raises the question of whether professionalism should be solely based on physical attributes, or if it should be evaluated based on work ethic and the ability to drive a company’s success.

In a recent incident, Surbhi Jain, the founder of the Neend app, shared her encounter with an industry veteran who deemed her display picture on WhatsApp as unprofessional due to her red hair. The industry veteran contacted her late at night expressing his disapproval. Surbhi Jain expressed her surprise at this judgment, emphasizing that professionalism should be evaluated based on one’s work ethic and commitment to their organization.

She added that it is important to challenge the status quo and embrace individuality and boldness not only in business decisions but also in personal expressions. Surbhi Jain believes that the willingness to try new things and express oneself should not be considered unprofessional, but rather a symbol of fearlessness and personal growth.

Social media users supported Jain’s perspective, questioning why appearance should be a determining factor in professionalism. They emphasized that professionalism should be assessed based on factors like work ethic, communication skills, and commitment to one’s responsibilities.

This incident highlights the need for a shift in the outdated standard of judging professionalism solely based on physical appearance. As society evolves, it is essential to recognize the importance of individuality and embrace diversity in the workplace. True professionalism lies in a person’s ability to contribute to their organization’s success and uphold their commitments, rather than conforming to outdated and arbitrary standards.

It is time for individuals and companies to reevaluate their understanding of professionalism and acknowledge that people’s value goes beyond their physical appearance. Embracing diversity and encouraging self-expression will lead to a more inclusive and innovative work environment, fostering personal and professional growth for all.