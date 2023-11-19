Ravens and Bengals Engage in Social Media Spat Over Joe Burrow’s Injury

After a thrilling game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, tensions rose on social media as players exchanged barbs regarding the impact of Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt expressed that the Ravens’ victory was only possible because Burrow was forced to leave the field. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen fired back, highlighting that their defense still had an impressive performance.

The Ravens emerged triumphant with a 34-20 win, sweeping the series against the Bengals this season. However, the victory came at a cost. Cincinnati suffered a significant blow as star quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a wrist injury. Burrow’s injury substantively influenced the outcome of the game. The Bengals had a narrow lead of 10-7 when Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, marking his final play for the season. Following Burrow’s departure, the Ravens capitalized on back-to-back scoring drives, securing a comfortable lead at halftime.

While the absence of Burrow undoubtedly impacted the game, the Ravens showcased their offensive prowess and adaptability under challenging circumstances. They executed their game plan efficiently, distributing the ball effectively among their players. Nine different receivers and five players carrying the ball contributed to their success. Particularly notable was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who celebrated his first 100-yard receiving game in four years.

Unfortunately, amidst the intense rivalry, the Ravens also suffered a significant injury. Tight end Mark Andrews was sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh criticized Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s tackle that led to Andrews’ devastating injury. Bengals coach Zac Taylor defended his player the following day, intensifying the debate between the two teams.

Overall, the Ravens’ victory showcased their ability to adapt and excel even in challenging circumstances. While the dispute over the impact of Burrow’s injury may continue, both teams must regroup and focus on the rest of their seasons.

