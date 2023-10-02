The Impact of Online Health Information and How to Guide Patients to Quality-Assured Information

Online health information is becoming increasingly popular among patients, with 63% of people in the UK searching for health information online. However, not all information found online is reliable or credible. Misinformation, vaccine conspiracy theories, and content about alternative therapies can lead to poor health outcomes or worrying health behaviors. It is crucial for patients to have access to credible, high-quality information to make informed decisions about their health.

A study Suziedelyte (2012) has shown that online health information can support lifestyle changes and improve general health, such as quitting smoking, engaging in physical activity, or improving diet. Other studies have reported that online health information can increase patient understanding of their diagnosis, leading to better adherence to treatment plans and improved health outcomes.

However, not all patients may be influenced online health information. For example, a study Chang et al (2020) found that thyroid cancer patients did not feel influenced online information as they relied heavily on their healthcare professionals for treatment decisions. Age may also play a role, with younger individuals being more likely to change their health behaviors as a result of online health information.

An Australian systematic review Deependra et al (2020) emphasized the inevitability of online health information and the need for health professionals to incorporate it into their practice to maximize its benefits. It can also help patients find local health and social care services that may be available to them.

However, the quality of online health information plays a crucial role in patient compliance and decision-making. Poor-quality information or misinformation can lead to detrimental health decisions and non-adherence to treatment plans. It can also contribute to public health concerns, such as vaccine hesitancy.

Overall, while online health information has the potential to improve patient outcomes, it is essential for patients to have the tools and knowledge to identify credible sources and navigate the vast amount of information available online. Health professionals have a role to play in guiding patients to quality-assured information and promoting health literacy.

