FIA President Urges Formula 1 to Adapt and Attract New Fans Beyond ‘Drive to Survive’

According to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Formula 1 must not solely rely on the success of the Netflix documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’ to attract new fans. While acknowledging the positive impact of Liberty Media’s promotion of the sport and the excellent media work done teams and drivers, Ben Sulayem emphasized the importance of adapting to new challenges and appealing to the next generation of motorsport enthusiasts.

In an interview, Ben Sulayem stated, “Formula 1 has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, but we cannot rest on our current success. We must always think about the future and how to engage the new generation. Running the sport as we used to will not suffice.”

While appreciating Liberty Media’s efforts, particularly during the pandemic, Ben Sulayem stressed the need for Formula 1 to improve its business model and ensure its longevity. He affirmed, “The challenges of ten years ago are completely different today. We have to adapt and be strong as an organization to thrive.”

Having served as FIA President for two years, Ben Sulayem has played a more active role in shaping the governance and direction of motorsport, particularly in Formula 1. His revitalization of the organization prompted some controversy, but he remains determined to bolster the sport’s future prospects.

While ‘Drive to Survive’ has garnered attention and brought new fans to Formula 1, the big question remains: Will future seasons of the documentary series continue to attract a growing audience? Ben Sulayem’s admonition suggests that relying solely on a single platform for exposure could be limiting, and Formula 1 must explore additional avenues to engage and educate the new generation of motorsport enthusiasts.

In conclusion, as Formula 1 evolves, it must adapt to meet the changing demands and expectations of fans. While acknowledging the success of ‘Drive to Survive,’ FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem urges the sport to think beyond Netflix and employ various strategies to attract and retain fans. This forward-thinking approach will be essential in ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of Formula 1.