Disgraced Individuals Roberts-Smith and Rolfe Photographed Together in Bali Pool

Disgraced individuals Ben Roberts-Smith, a former SAS soldier, and Zachary Rolfe, a Northern Territory police officer who shot dead an Indigenous teenager, have been photographed together in Bali, raising eyebrows due to their connections to two major national scandals. The screenshot that emerged showed a Queensland police officer posing with the two men at a Bali beach club. The Queensland officer, who served alongside Rolfe in the NT, captioned the photo, “Hanging out with the boyz.” Another account named “zaccourtier” commented on the post, referring to them as “cops/murderers and war criminals.” The Queensland Police Service has stated that they are aware of the matter and conducting further inquiries.

Ben Roberts-Smith lost a defamation case against the publication that proved he was a war criminal complicit in the murder of unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan. Zachary Rolfe, on the other hand, was found not guilty of murdering Kumanjayi Walker, an Indigenous teenager, in a police operation. Rolfe was subsequently fired from the NT Police for serious breaches of discipline. The individual who posted the photograph is a retired NT police officer and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The photograph has raised concerns about the association between these two individuals and the implications it may have on their respective cases and reputations. The connection between Rolfe and Roberts-Smith, who have been friends for years, is concerning given their involvement in these high-profile scandals. The Queensland Police Service is currently investigating the matter, awaiting advice from the Ethical Standards Command on how to proceed.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]