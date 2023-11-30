New Article: Ben Carson’s Name Circulates as Possible Running Mate for Donald Trump in 2024

Speculation is spreading like wildfire on social media that former President Donald Trump is considering his former Housing Secretary, Ben Carson, as his running mate for the 2024 elections. While there has been no official confirmation from the Trump campaign, rumors have been sparked an anonymous source connected to conservative causes.

The Calvin Coolidge Project, a prominent conservative account on social media, recently posted about Carson being Trump’s preferred choice to be the next US vice president. Carson, who was the only black member of Trump’s cabinet during his presidency, has gained attention as a potential running mate due to his previous association with the former president.

Since the rumors surfaced, Trump’s campaign managers have not issued any statements on the matter. However, the speculation has sparked discussions among conservatives, with some expressing excitement about the possibility of Carson joining the ticket. Meanwhile, others are waiting for an official announcement from Trump himself.

It should be noted that there is also speculation that Trump may choose a woman or person of color as his running mate. Names such as Governor Kristi Noem of South Carolina, Senator Tim Scott, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley have been mentioned as potential candidates, according to a report Newsweek. Trump himself has previously expressed openness to picking a woman but emphasized that the final decision will be based on selecting the best person for the role.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, all eyes will be on the Trump campaign to see who the former president ultimately selects as his running mate. Whether it’s Carson or another candidate, the decision will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the Republican ticket and influencing the outcome of the election.

FAQ

1. Is Ben Carson confirmed to be Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 elections?

No, there has been no official confirmation from the Trump campaign regarding the selection of Ben Carson as the running mate for the 2024 elections.

2. Who else is being considered as a potential running mate for Donald Trump?

Other potential candidates for Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 include Governor Kristi Noem of South Carolina, Senator Tim Scott, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, among others.

3. What criteria will Donald Trump use to make his final decision?

In a recent interview, Donald Trump expressed that he would choose the best person for the role of his running mate, indicating that the decision will be based on qualifications rather than specific demographic considerations.