Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Support Son Samuel at Basketball Game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to show their unwavering support for their son Samuel’s basketball games, despite their divorce. The friendly ex-couple were recently photographed together, enjoying the game and sharing smiles throughout.

Garner opted for a casual look, wearing a gray sweater, black leggings, and sneakers, with her hair pulled back in a loose bun. She accessorized with black sunglasses on her head. Affleck, on the other hand, donned a casual outfit consisting of a flannel shirt over a printed T-shirt, jeans, and Nike sneakers.

After the game, held in Santa Monica, California, the couple left the venue accompanied Samuel. As they chatted and laughed together, fans couldn’t help but wonder how Affleck’s current wife, Jennifer Lopez, would feel about this display of camaraderie.

The love for basketball runs deep in the Affleck family, with Ben Affleck regularly sharing his passion for the sport with his 11-year-old son. They were recently spotted together flexing their basketball skills in Los Angeles. Affleck showcased his talent effortlessly spinning a basketball on his finger, while Samuel sported black shorts and a Lakers Junior jersey.

In addition to their love of basketball, Affleck also recently starred in the film ‘Air’, which tells the story of Michael Jordan’s famous sneakers. With a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73/100 score on Metacritic, the film was well-received fans, grossing $90 million at the box office. It’s worth noting that as an Amazon Prime Video release, its success cannot be solely judged on traditional box office metrics.

Samuel is one of three children Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, along with their daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 14. Despite their separation, the former couple continues to prioritize their children’s well-being and actively support them in their endeavors.