Ben Affleck Discloses Unfortunate Donut Incident in Latest Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial

Summary: Ben Affleck revisits his viral donut mishap in a new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, showcasing his sense of humor. This time, he rocks a similar outfit to the 2020 incident and expertly balances six donut boxes, two iced coffees, and a bag of toffees. The commercial, possibly for the Super Bowl in February, features Affleck alongside Charli D’Amelio. Affleck is no stranger to promoting Dunkin’ Donuts, having appeared in their 2023 Super Bowl commercial as a drive-thru worker. Along with his real-world wife, Jennifer Lopez, Affleck welcomed the New Year with a romantic getaway to St. Barts.

In a clever nod to his infamous donut blunder, Ben Affleck takes center stage in the latest Dunkin’ Donuts commercial. Wearing a familiar ensemble of blue jeans, white shoes, and a gray shirt, Affleck recreates the viral moment that occurred outside his Los Angeles home during the pandemic four years ago. This time, however, he exhibits mastery over the sugary treats, effortlessly balancing six donut boxes, two iced coffees, and a bag of toffees.

Teaming up with popular TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Affleck brings his charm and wit to the commercial set. Speculation suggests that this advertisement could be featured during the upcoming Super Bowl in February, further solidifying Affleck’s association with Dunkin’ Donuts. Fans may recall his previous participation in the company’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial, where he portrayed a drive-thru worker serving his real-life partner, Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking of Bennifer, the couple started off the new year with a romantic getaway to St. Barts. However, Affleck found himself playing the role of a photographer as Lopez indulged in a shopping spree in the capital of the Caribbean island. Despite the unusual role reversal, the duo seemed to enjoy their time together, rekindling their relationship after their initial romance in 2004.

Ben Affleck’s willingness to humorously acknowledge his past blunders only adds to his likability and relatability. As he continues to make headlines both on and off the screen, fans eagerly anticipate what he will do next. Whether it’s donut mishaps or romantic getaways, Affleck remains a figure that captivates audiences worldwide.