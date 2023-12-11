A recent incident involving Hollywood actor Ben Affleck’s smoking habit has caused tension between his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. While the core fact remains intact, the context and details surrounding the situation have been modified.

According to unverified reports, Garner, who shares co-parenting duties with Affleck, expressed her disapproval of his smoking around their three children. However, the actual cause of the disagreement stems from Lopez’s aversion to cigarette smoke. Garner finds cigarettes ‘disgusting’ and has asked Affleck not to smoke while around her kids.

Contrary to the previous article, Lopez, understanding that cigarettes help Affleck calm his anxieties and maintain his sobriety, has chosen to tolerate his habit. Nonetheless, she also desires for him to quit, as she personally finds cigarette smoke bothersome.

The tensions between the two women have escalated due to misconceptions about Lopez’s stance on Affleck’s smoking. RadarOnline.com reports that Lopez, who cannot stand smoke, has requested that Affleck indulge in his cigarette cravings away from her presence or, at the very least, utilize nicotine gum as a substitute.

While the original article briefly mentions the health risks associated with smoking, it fails to elaborate on the dangers of passive smoking. Passive smoking occurs when others inhale tobacco smoke, which leads to various cancers, respiratory problems, and a heightened risk for individuals with asthma or allergies.

In summary, Ben Affleck’s smoking habit has become a point of contention between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner. While Garner disapproves of smoking around their children, Lopez is willing to tolerate the habit to support Affleck’s sobriety. However, Lopez also expects Affleck to choose alternatives that do not expose her to second-hand smoke. Additionally, the health risks associated with smoking and passive smoking cannot be overlooked.