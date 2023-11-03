BravoCon Underway, Notable Absences and Controversies Emerge

BravoCon, the highly-anticipated gathering of Bravo TV fans and stars, is currently underway, but it’s not without its fair share of drama. Among the notable absences this year are Ramona Singer, who was removed from the lineup due to alleged racist remarks, and Gary King, a cast member of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct from a former production staffer.

However, despite his removal, King is not going quietly. Just a day before the convention, he took to social media to post a picture of himself surrounded flowers, accompanied hashtags proclaiming his innocence and expressing his dismay with the world.

Amidst the controversy, Decider had the opportunity to speak with some of King’s fellow Sailing Yacht cast members, including Colin MacRae, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher, with whom King had a secret off-camera relationship during the previous season. Some fans speculated that the “sea of daisies” in King’s photo was a reference to Kelliher, but he dismissed it as a mere coincidence in the comments section.

Kelliher, when asked about the post, shared that she hadn’t seen it but was focusing on enjoying BravoCon and keeping outside distractions at bay for the moment. Shephard, who showed support for King in the comments with an emoji, admitted that he was not well-versed in the details of the controversy and refrained from commenting.

As for MacRae, he empathized with his co-star’s disappointment at missing out on BravoCon but emphasized that King was likely not dwelling on the situation as much as others were speculating.

With BravoCon in full swing, fans are eagerly anticipating the panel discussions, meet-and-greets, and exclusive insights from their favorite reality TV personalities. However, the absence of these key players and the controversies surrounding them remind everyone that even in the glamorous world of Bravo TV, real-life issues can arise and have an impact.

