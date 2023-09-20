Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under Take Shots at Each Other on Instagram

Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under recently aired their grievances with each other on Instagram, following their highly publicized split. Throughout season 2 of the show, the couple seemed to be the picture-perfect pair. However, behind the scenes, there were many unshown moments that contributed to their relationship’s demise.

Tzarina shared with her followers on Instagram that Joao’s true personality only came out when the cameras stopped rolling. She described him as manipulative, narcissistic, and engaging in gaslighting behavior. Joao, on the other hand, cryptically posted about breaking free from people who brought out the worst in him.

The lack of a reunion special for Below Deck Down Under led the castmates to share their untold stories on social media. Tzarina expressed regret for not trusting her instincts earlier and acknowledged the toxicity of her relationship with Joao.

In response to Joao’s post, Tzarina shared her own Instagram reel with the caption “I broke free,” clearly referencing Joao’s earlier statement. She also lip-synced lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” suggesting that Joao had drained her emotionally.

Fans of the show rallied behind Tzarina, expressing their support and criticizing Joao for his treatment of her. They praised her strength and encouraged her to find someone better.

As the drama continues to unfold on social media, fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of Below Deck Down Under to see how the fallout between Joao and Tzarina plays out on screen.