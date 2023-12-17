Belmont Stakes Moves to Saratoga for Two Years

New York’s Belmont Stakes, the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is making a temporary move to Saratoga Race Course. The decision comes as Belmont Park undergoes a major renovation project expected to last until 2025. With approval from the North American Graded Stakes Committee, the race will be run at a distance of 1¼ miles at Saratoga, a shorter distance compared to the traditional 1½ miles. This alteration is necessary due to the shape of the dirt track at the venue.

The 2024 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga will witness the return of spectators, with an estimated crowd of up to 50,000 expected. NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke expressed his enthusiasm for the move, highlighting Saratoga’s status as one of the most historic and remarkable sporting venues in the country.

As part of the relocation, the purse for the race will increase from $1.5 million to $2 million. The Belmont Stakes will also be incorporated into a special four-day festival taking place at Saratoga a month before the usual summer meet begins on July 11.

According to O’Rourke, the plan is for the Belmont Stakes to return to Belmont Park in 2026. He emphasized that expanding the Saratoga meet beyond its current duration of 40 days is not currently being considered. The decision to move the race to Saratoga for two years was seen as an obvious choice given the potential for the event at the historic venue.

The shift of the Belmont Stakes to Saratoga represents an exciting time for horse racing and the Capital Region. As fans look forward to witnessing the annual race at an iconic venue, the decision showcases the dedication of New York’s racing industry to deliver a memorable and progressive experience to spectators.