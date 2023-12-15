Belmont Stakes Moves to Saratoga Springs in 2024

Summary:

The prestigious Belmont Stakes will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in 2024 due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park. This decision adds to the rich history of horseracing in Saratoga and provides an exciting opportunity for the Capital Region to host the four-day festival. The festival will feature 23 stakes races with the highest purse levels and number of stakes offered since the launch of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in 2014. The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has also announced an increase in the purse for the Belmont Stakes from $1.5 million to $2 million in 2024. Ticket packages and hospitality offerings will be available in early 2024.

New Title: Belmont Stakes Finds Temporary Home at Saratoga Race Course in 2024

The Belmont Stakes, one of the most highly anticipated events in horseracing, will make a temporary move to the Saratoga Race Course in 2024. This decision comes as a result of ongoing construction at its usual venue, Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The move to Saratoga Springs adds yet another chapter to the city’s rich horseracing history and provides an exciting opportunity for the Capital Region to host the prestigious four-day festival.

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will kick off on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and continue through Sunday, June 9, 2024, with the highlight being the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8. This marks the first time in history that the Belmont Stakes will be held in Saratoga.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has also announced that the festival will feature 23 stakes races, the highest number since the launch of the multi-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in 2014. In addition, the purse for the Belmont Stakes will be increased from $1.5 million to $2 million in 2024, attracting top jockeys and horses.

Fans and spectators can look forward to an unforgettable experience at Saratoga Race Course as they witness the third leg of the Triple Crown. The NYRA will release ticket packages and hospitality offerings for the event in early 2024, ensuring that attendees have access to a range of options to enhance their experience.

Although the move of the Belmont Stakes may be temporary, it presents an exciting opportunity for Saratoga Springs to showcase its historic track and further solidify its status as a premier destination for horseracing enthusiasts.