New Title: Saratoga Race Course to Host 2024 Belmont Stakes in Upstate New York

After the construction of a revamped Belmont Park in Long Island, the Belmont Stakes will be relocated to the Saratoga Race Course in 2024. This move marks a significant historical moment as it will be the first time the race is held in Upstate New York. The decision was announced New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who expressed excitement about the modernization of Belmont Park and the opportunity for Saratoga Race Course to be part of the prestigious Triple Crown event.

The Saratoga Race Course, located in Saratoga Springs, NY, is set to host the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The relocation of the race is a result of the ongoing construction at Belmont Park, which aims to create a new and improved facility on Long Island.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her enthusiasm for the change, stating, “Saratoga now adds to its storied history hosting the 3rd leg of the Triple Crown. It’s a win for horseracing and for the Capital Region to have the excitement and the ability to host the four-day Festival in June at America’s most historic track.” This decision will not only bring prestige to Saratoga Race Course but also provide an economic boost to the surrounding area.

The four-day festival at Saratoga Race Course will feature 23 stakes races with a total purse of $9.7 million. This purse increase, from $1.5 million to $2 million, is the first significant raise since 2014. Additionally, the configuration of Saratoga’s main track will necessitate a change in the race distance, with the Belmont Stakes being contested at 1 1/4 miles instead of the traditional 1 1/2 miles.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) plans to enhance the hospitality offerings at Belmont Park, generating construction-related impacts of $1 billion, creating 3,700 construction jobs, $155 million in annual economic activity, and 740 new full-time jobs. The development aims to provide modern facilities for thoroughbred racing while attracting tourists and driving economic growth in the region.

The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President, Todd Shimkus, expressed excitement about the race’s relocation, recognizing the significant economic benefits it will bring to the area. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner also highlighted the positive impact on the local economy, expecting thousands of horse racing fans from around the world to boost tourism in Upstate New York.

With the 2024 Belmont Stakes set to take place at Saratoga Race Course, the race’s history and legacy continue to evolve. The move not only brings excitement to Upstate New York but also signifies the importance of modernization and growth in the world of horse racing.