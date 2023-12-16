Belmont Stakes to Relocate to Saratoga Race Course in 2024

The historic Belmont Stakes, one of Long Island’s most notable sporting events, will be temporarily moving to Saratoga Race Course in 2024. This relocation is necessary in order to facilitate the construction of a new and reimagined Belmont Park, the home of the third leg of the Triple Crown. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement, highlighting the modernization efforts taking place at Belmont Park.

The race itself will take place on June 8, marking the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes. The entire Racing Festival will run from June 6 to June 9. This temporary shift will allow for uninterrupted construction, as the $455 million renovation plans involve demolishing the massive grandstand that has been standing since 1968 and replacing it with a smaller one. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on creating more green spaces and a park-like atmosphere.

Following the Belmont Stakes, the racing circuit will return to Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, Queens, for the remainder of the spring meet. Then, in July, racing will shift to Saratoga for the annual 40-day summer meet.

Governor Hochul also announced that the purse of the Belmont Stakes will be increased from $1.5 million to $2 million in 2024. Furthermore, there will be a change in the race distance, with the Belmont Stakes being contested at 1¼ miles instead of the traditional 1½ miles. This adjustment is due to the configuration of Saratoga’s main track.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) welcomed the news and expressed enthusiasm for the economic impact and tourism that this relocation will bring to the capital region. The renovation of Belmont Park is expected to generate $1 billion in construction-related impacts, create 3,700 construction jobs, and bring in $155 million in annual economic activity. It will also secure the future of horse racing, a sport that supports 19,000 jobs in the state and contributes $3 billion to the economy.

While the move to Saratoga is temporary, it presents an opportunity for the region to host the Belmont Stakes and contribute to the storied history of the Triple Crown. The race has seen many iconic moments over the years, and this relocation will provide new memories for racing fans.