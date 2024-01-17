Title: A Beautiful Love Story: From Facebook Messages to a Magical Wedding in Tuscany

Summary: Alexandra Scarlato and Matthew Menna’s love story began with a chance connection on Facebook. After being introduced a mutual friend, they quickly became soulmates and supported each other through ups and downs. Matthew proposed to Alexandra during a trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake, surprising her with a beautiful engagement ring that held sentimental value. They chose the rolling hills of Tuscany as the backdrop for their destination wedding at the historic Castello Vicchiomaggio. The wedding ceremony was officiated a close family member, making it personal and meaningful. The couple entered the reception to a disco classic and shared their special first dance. The wedding was a celebration of love, joy, and creating unforgettable memories.

Alexandra Scarlato and Matthew Menna found love in the digital age, thanks to the power of Facebook. Their story began when their mutual friend, Luigi, reached out to Alexandra through a Facebook message, predicting that Matthew would be her future husband. Little did they know, destiny was about to unfold.

Living just around the corner from each other, Alexandra and Matthew had never crossed paths until that fateful message. They exchanged numbers and their connection grew rapidly. Through thick and thin, they supported each other every step of the way. When Alexandra’s father passed away, Matthew stepped in, providing the comfort and understanding she needed.

In the autumn of 2021, during a trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Matthew decided it was the perfect time to propose to Alexandra. With the picturesque setting as their backdrop, Alexandra was taken surprise when Matthew got down on one knee. The engagement ring held deep sentimental value, as it incorporated a diamond from her late father’s ring. It was a beautiful symbol of love and a reminder of her father’s presence.

As they began planning their dream wedding, Alexandra and Matthew knew they wanted a destination celebration. The rolling hills of Tuscany, with its rich history and majestic beauty, captured their hearts. They chose the enchanting Castello Vicchiomaggio as the venue, setting the tone for an unforgettable day.

Their wedding ceremony was deeply personal, as they asked Alexandra’s dad’s cousin, Anthony, to officiate. Anthony surprised them with heartfelt words that touched everyone’s hearts. It was a moment filled with love and the promise of a new chapter.

The reception was a true reflection of Alexandra and Matthew’s love for disco music. They made a grand entrance to the classic tune “Let’s Groove” Earth, Wind and Fire, igniting excitement and cheers from their closest family and friends. But it was their first dance to “Superposition” Young the Giant that truly captured the essence of their connection. As dancers, they had practiced their routine at home, ensuring they were in perfect sync. The dance became a truly special moment, filled with laughter and joy.

Alexandra and Matthew’s wedding in Tuscany was a celebration of their love, joy, and the creation of lifelong memories. It was a testament to the power of social media in bringing people together and the magic that unfolds when two souls find their perfect match.