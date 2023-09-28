Jude Bellingham Joins Chorus of Acclaim for Dominik Szoboszlai’s Thunderbolt Goal

Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid and England midfielder, has joined the online acclaim for Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning goal during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester. Szoboszlai, wearing the number 8 shirt for Liverpool, scored a thunderbolt from outside the penalty area to put the Reds in front. Bellingham expressed his admiration for the Hungarian midfielder’s goal commenting “Szoboooo” and adding a rocket emoji on Instagram.

Alongside Liverpool fans and players, Fabrizio Romano and Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku also praised Szoboszlai’s goal. The Liverpool hierarchy had reportedly pursued Bellingham before he joined Real Madrid in a transfer potentially worth £115m with add-ons. Had Liverpool secured Bellingham’s signature, they may not have made the £60m investment in Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai has made an outstanding start at Liverpool, scoring six goals in his first seven games. In comparison, Bellingham has only scored three goals in eight matches for Liverpool. Despite Bellingham’s impressive performances, there are no regrets about securing Szoboszlai, as his goal has been widely praised and recognized as a special moment in football.

Sources: Transfermarkt