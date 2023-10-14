Bellflower Defeats Paramount 32-14 in Mid-Cities League Game

In a Mid-Cities League game on Friday night, Bellflower emerged victorious over Paramount with a final score of 32-14. Marvin Williams, the senior running back for Bellflower, led the way with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The game started with the Buccaneers attempting three consecutive onside kicks, of which the first two led to scores Williams and Amir Purry, each followed a successful two-point conversion.

Despite not practicing onside kicks, Bellflower coach Jason Miller attributes their success to having a capable kicker. Bellflower’s record improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Paramount had a tough time responding, failing to get a first down on their opening possession after Bellflower’s third onside kick. Bellflower’s senior quarterback Akida Warmsley Jr. extended their lead with a 1-yard run, followed another two-point conversion Williams, resulting in a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.

However, Paramount eventually got on the scoreboard with a 45-yard touchdown run junior running back Jason Lee. A successful two-point conversion sophomore running back Jacob Vasquez cut the margin to 24-8 before halftime.

Despite a successful onside kick Paramount to start the second half, they were only able to score once more with a 35-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Nicko Hernandez to senior wide receiver Nigel Mills. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Bellflower with a 32-14 lead.

Williams sealed the game for Bellflower with his second touchdown of the night, a 2-yard run. The Buccaneers then converted another two-point play to secure the 32-14 victory.

Looking ahead, Bellflower will face Lynwood in their final road game of the season, while Paramount is set to play against Gahr.

