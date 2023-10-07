Bella Hadid Shares Lavender Photos on Instagram Amid Speculation of Her Return to Modeling

Bella Hadid has taken to Instagram to share a series of photos, giving fans a glimpse into what she’s been up to during her time away from the runway. In the pictures, Hadid can be seen posing topless in a lavender field in an undisclosed location. The carousel also features shots of her with bundles of lavender stems against her bare chest and close-ups of her eye, as well as a snapshot of a silver butterfly necklace.

Although the exact time and place of these photos are unknown, it can be presumed that they were taken recently, as Hadid has been spotted spending time on the beach and enjoying the company of her horses. This post comes after a series of positive updates regarding Hadid’s return to modeling. In early August, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her “First day back on set in 5 months” on TikTok.

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, had previously hinted at Bella’s comeback with a throwback photo of the pair backstage at a fashion show, accompanied the caption, “Can’t wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.” However, Gigi clarified that Bella had just completed an intense treatment for Lyme disease and that her post shouldn’t be seen as a promise of her return to the runway in the upcoming season.

Bella Hadid last appeared on the runway over a year ago during the spring/summer 2023 season. She has been candid about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, recently providing an update on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude for the support she has received and emphasized that she is now healthy.

