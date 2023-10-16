Bell Media Appeals CRTC Decision on Broadcasting Licences

Bell Media, the media arm of BCE Inc., is seeking to appeal a decision the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that renewed its broadcast licences for three more years. The renewal took place without a public hearing, and Bell Media argues that this could result in the regulator prejudging the issues outlined in its applications to the CRTC.

In its application to the Federal Court of Appeal, Bell Media expresses its concerns about the potential implications of the decision. They have asked the CRTC to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for their television stations. These requests are still pending a ruling from the CRTC. Bell Media is seeking to reduce its spending obligation on Canadian content and eliminate the requirements for a specific number of hours per week of local news broadcasting.

Bell Media justifies their requests stating that their local television stations and broadcast news services are facing financial strain that requires regulatory action. The CRTC’s decision on August 8th announced the administrative renewals of broadcasting licences for major companies, including Bell, until August 2026.

At the time of writing, the CRTC has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding Bell Media’s appeal.

