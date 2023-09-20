Bell Media Extends Partnership with Snapchat for Second Year

Bell Media and Snapchat have announced that they will be extending their partnership for the second consecutive year. This collaboration will allow users to access premium Bell Media content and brand partnerships through Snapchat Stories and Spotlight.

Snapchat users will be able to enjoy a wide range of original content from Bell Media on various topics including sports, music, pop culture, and entertainment news. This fast-paced delivery of content has proven to be popular among users, and the collaboration ensures that this will continue.

In addition to providing users with engaging content, this partnership also brings benefits to advertisers on the platform. Advertisers will have access to in-show ad inventory and the opportunity to create branded content. This opens up new possibilities for Canadian advertisers to increase their digital reach and engage with Snapchat users.

Perry MacDonald, VP of Advertising Sales and Partnerships for Snapchat, expressed his excitement about the extended partnership. He believes that Canadian advertisers will have even more opportunities to connect with Snapchat users and further grow their businesses. This continued collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both Bell Media and Snapchat to providing quality content and advertising experiences to their users.

The extension of the partnership between Bell Media and Snapchat is a testament to the success of their previous collaboration. By continuing to work together, they aim to continue delivering top-tier content and advertising opportunities to Snapchat users in Canada.

