Canadian Brands Distance Themselves from Controversial Content on Social Media

Canadian companies and organizations have decided to suspend their advertising on the social media platform X due to the presence of extremist accounts and the rise in hateful content. In a investigation conducted CBC News, it was discovered that several prominent brands, including Samsung Canada, CF Montréal, and Pathways Alliance, had their ads appearing on accounts linked to white nationalists, white supremacists, and other extremists.

Samsung’s ad for their new Galaxy flip phone was found in the results when searching for a hashtag associated with racist content. Additionally, Samsung ads appeared on an account flagged for promoting Islamophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories, as well as on accounts known for stirring up anti-trans hatred and promoting male supremacy. Despite efforts to reach out for comment, Samsung’s Canadian office did not respond to CBC News.

Pathways Alliance, a lobby group representing companies such as Cenovus Energy and Suncor, had their ads seen in the feeds of individuals known for their far-right and extremist views. The group did not provide any comment to CBC News regarding the matter.

CF Montréal, a Major League Soccer team, and B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy group, both had their ads appearing on accounts associated with white nationalists and antisemitic content. CF Montréal did not respond to requests for comment, while Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, stated that the organization intends to continue advertising on X despite concerns about antisemitism.

Other companies, such as Bell Media, Angus Reid, Sun Life, and the Appraisal Institute of Canada, also discovered that their ads were being placed alongside offensive and hateful content. They have since halted their advertising campaigns on X and expressed their concerns about the situation. Some have even paused their activities on the platform indefinitely pending a comprehensive review.

The prevalence of extremist accounts and the unchecked rise in hateful content on social media platforms like X continue to raise concerns among brands and organizations who seek to distance themselves from such controversies. As the platform owner, Elon Musk, faces criticism for seeming to endorse antisemitic and far-right conspiracy theories, more companies are reevaluating their advertising strategies on X.