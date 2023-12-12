New Brands Pause Advertising on Social Media Platform X, Citing Extremist Content

A growing number of brands in Canada are putting a pause on their advertising campaigns on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, due to concerns over the presence of extremist content. Advertisements for prominent companies and organizations such as Samsung Canada, CF Montréal, and Pathways Alliance, an oil industry lobby group, were found to be appearing on accounts linked to white nationalists, white supremacists, misogynists, and other extremist groups.

Samsung’s ads appeared alongside racist content, including posts with messages promoting white supremacy. The Tech Transparency Project flagged an account that shared Islamophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories, on which Samsung ads were also found. The LGBTQ community highlighted the presence of Samsung ads on an account known for spreading anti-trans hatred.

Pathways Alliance, a lobby group for the oil industry, also had their ads appear on the feed of an individual associated with a far-right fitness group known for neo-Nazi symbols.

CF Montréal, the Major League Soccer team, had their ads appear on the feed of Richard Spencer, a well-known white nationalist. B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy group, also had their ads appear on Spencer’s feed. While some companies, like B’nai Brith, have decided to continue advertising on X, many others have halted their campaigns upon learning of the extremist associations.

Bell Media suspended its advertising after one of its subsidiary’s ads appeared on the feed of a far-right fitness leader, alongside offensive content directed at journalists. Angus Reid, the public opinion firm, also pulled its advertising after their ads appeared on an account spreading antisemitic and racist conspiracy theories. The Appraisal Institute of Canada and insurance giant Sun Life faced similar issues with their ads appearing on extremist accounts.

Advertisers’ concerns about extremist content on X have only heightened since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022. Musk’s dismissal of staff responsible for content moderation and his disbanding of an advisory group on harmful content have added to advertisers’ reticence.

As a result, ad revenues on X have plummeted more than 50% year-over-year since Musk’s acquisition of the platform. Advertisers are considering their options and seeking better ways to ensure their ads do not appear alongside harmful content.