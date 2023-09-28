The Believer 2 Netflix Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

The highly anticipated sequel, Believer 2, is set to hit Netflix soon, and viewers are excited to know when they can start streaming it. Directed Baek Jong-yul, Believer 2 picks up where the 2018 movie Believer left off. The movie follows the investigation of detective Jo Won-ho, as he delves into one of the biggest drug cartels in Asia and his boss.

The premiere of Believer 2 will take place at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 5, 2023. Following its premiere, the movie will be available for online streaming on Netflix. Mark your calendars, because the Believer 2 Netflix release date is set for Friday, November 17, 2023.

Produced Lim Seung-young, this action-packed thriller stars Cho Jin-woong as Jo Won-ho and Cha Seung-won as Brian Lee, reprising his role from the previous movie. The cast also includes Han Hyo-joo as Big Knife, Oh Seung-hoon as Rock, Kim Dong-young as Manko, and Lee Joo-young as Rona, among others.

The filming for Believer 2 took place in Thailand, Norway, and South Korea, adding an international flavor to the movie. Fans of the original movie and newcomers alike can look forward to a gripping storyline and thrilling action sequences.

The official synopsis of Believer 2 sets the stage for an exciting narrative: “A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.”

On November 17, 2023, current Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to stream Believer 2 from the comfort of their own homes. So get ready for a thrilling ride as Jo Won-ho dives deeper into the dangerous world of drug cartels in Believer 2.

Sources:

– [Source Name]: [Source URL]

– [Source Name]: [Source URL]