Radical Parties in Belgium Increase Campaign Ad Budgets on Social Media

A recent study has revealed that radical parties in Belgium have significantly increased their budgets for political campaign advertising on social media in preparation for key elections this year. The study, which compared spending on targeted advertising on Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, found that far-right parties were the highest spenders on social media campaigns.

The far-right Flemish party, Vlaams Belang, saw the largest increase in spending, with a 50.6% rise between the first and last quarters of 2023. Notably, the party increased campaign ad spending for its chairman, Tom Van Grieken, 13.1%. Among the 13 main parties in Belgium, the top six spenders on social media campaigns were all Dutch-speaking parties.

Following Vlaams Belang, the highest spenders were the right-wing party NVA, the far-left bilingual party PVdA PTB, the Flemish Socialist Party Vooruit, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s liberal Open VLD, and the Flemish Christian Democratic Party CDNV. The French-speaking Liberal Party MR and Christian Democratic party Les Engagés also ranked high in spending.

Despite an overall 4% drop in spending on Meta-owned platforms political parties, the Flemish branch of the Belgian far-left party recorded an increase of 48.2%. Conversely, the NVA reduced its spending 47% but remained the second-highest spender.

Interestingly, Dutch-speaking parties accounted for 87% of the overall money spent Belgian parties on social media campaigns between October and December of the previous year. Although Flemish parties tend to invest more than their French-speaking counterparts, the effectiveness of targeted social media advertising on voting behavior remains uncertain. Studies published in July 2023 failed to prove any long-term changes as a result of such advertising, according to US media CNBC.

As Belgium approaches its forthcoming elections, the increase in campaign ad budgets for radical parties on social media signifies their commitment to reaching and engaging with voters through these digital platforms.