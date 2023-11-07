Exciting Lineup of Emerging Artists to Take Over Hot Press Instagram

As part of Hot Press’ Young and Emerging artists series, an incredible lineup of talented musicians is set to grace the Hot Press Instagram stage. These rising stars are making waves in the music industry and are supported the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

First up on Wednesday, we have TeleZura, hailing from Derry. This talented group has quickly gained attention with their ability to channel raw teenage emotion into beautifully crafted anthems. Their debut single, ‘Heartfelt Summer’, received glowing reviews and extensive radio play, showcasing their impressive songwriting skills and immense potential for success.

On Thursday, we’ll be treated to the mesmerizing sounds of Emileo. Raised in various countries including Germany, Spain, and Morocco, Emileo won the prestigious Sinead O’Connor BA Commercial Modern Music Scholarship of BIMM Dublin in 2020. Her music is a captivating mix of diverse sounds and imagery, reflecting her unique experiences and artistic vision.

Friday brings us the heartfelt tunes of Gary O’Neill, an emerging songwriter from Kilkenny. His EP, ‘To Those I’ve Missed’, delves into the intricate dynamics of relationships and has garnered significant praise. His exceptional talent caught the attention of Hot Press and various radio stations across the nation, solidifying his place as a promising artist to watch.

Lastly, on Saturday, Qbanaa will take the stage with her infectious energy and vibrant Cuban heritage. Her debut single, ‘Truth and Desire’, received a nomination for Track of the Year Hot Press. Based in Dublin, Qbanaa has not only made a mark in the music scene but has also founded the Soul Juice jazz/Soul open mic to create a community around the Jazz-fusion scene in the city.

Don’t miss this incredible lineup of young and emerging artists, each bringing their unique sound and storytelling to the Hot Press Instagram stage. Tune in at 7pm each night to witness the future of music unfold.

