New Netflix Docureality Features Belén Esteban and A Search for a Fresh Start

Netflix is set to release its latest docureality series, “Sálvese quien pueda,” featuring several collaborators from the popular show “Sálvame.” One of the main highlights of the promotional video for the show is Belén Esteban, who has become the face of the show’s marketing campaign. In the video, Esteban presents her own video resume as she embarks on a job search following the cancellation of the Telecinco program.

In the video, Esteban introduces herself as María Belén Esteban Menéndez and states that she is “open to work” and prepared for anything. She showcases her English language skills confidently reading out various terms in English. The video takes a humorous turn when she playfully expresses frustration with her co-star, Víctor Sandoval, for not filming her properly.

Belén Esteban goes on to highlight her entrepreneurial spirit mentioning her famous gazpacho, which she claims people can’t stop coming back for. She also boasts about her title in business management from the “university of the street” and her extensive list of contacts, including her friends Rosalía and Georgina. However, her attempts to reach out to both celebrities result in no answer.

She concludes her video inviting potential employers to schedule a call with her if they want to learn more about her talents. However, she interrupts herself to question the excessive use of English terminology, suggesting it should be conducted in Spanish instead.

María Patiño, another presenter in the series, intervenes to explain that using English terms is now commonplace in the business world and emphasizes that they are aiming for international success.

The upcoming docureality series, set to premiere on November 10th, will follow Belén Esteban, María Patiño, and other cast members as they venture to the Americas in search of new job opportunities.

In a recent interview with Infobae España, Belén Esteban expressed her excitement and anticipation for the release of the new series. She believes that “Sálvese quien pueda” will prove that the spirit of “Sálvame” is still alive and kicking, stating, “This is not ‘Sálvame,’ but I think we’re going to show that we’re not dead, we’re ready to have fun.”

FAQs

Q: When will “Sálvese quien pueda” be released?

A: The docureality series will premiere on Netflix on November 10th.

Q: Who are some of the collaborators featured in the show?

A: The show features popular personalities from the show “Sálvame,” including Belén Esteban, María Patiño, Víctor Sandoval, Lydia Lozano, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Chelo García Cortés, and Terelu Campos.

Q: What is the premise of the show?

A: The cast members will travel to the Americas in search of new job opportunities.

Q: What did Belén Esteban say about the new series?

A: In an interview, Belén Esteban expressed her excitement and confidence in the series, stating that it will prove that the spirit of “Sálvame” is still alive.

Q: Will the show be available internationally?

A: Yes, the show is expected to have international appeal and aims to achieve success beyond its home country.