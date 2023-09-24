Hismile Set to Reach $1 Billion in Sales, Expands Globally

Alex Tomic, co-founder of Hismile, is confident that the teeth-whitening brand is on track to generate $1 billion in sales this year. This success would secure Tomic and his partner, Nik Mirkovic, a spot on the Young Rich List. Previously valued at $125 million each, the duo has expanded their teeth-whitening range and developed products for dentists.

In addition to their innovative products, Hismile has made waves changing the toothpaste game. They offer unconventional flavors like grape bubblegum, coconut whip, and red velvet, packaged in eye-catching pump packs. Despite the higher price of $13 per tube, their unique toothpaste is gaining popularity and can now be found at major retailers around the world, including Coles in Australia, Boots in Britain, and Walmart in the US. Tomic reveals that the brand is available at 20,000 sites and plans to double that number within the next year.

One of Hismile’s greatest achievements was securing Kim Kardashian as an influencer for their brand. With 364 million Instagram followers and 8.7 million followers on TikTok, Kardashian’s endorsement provided a significant boost for the company. Tomic highlights the importance of finding influencers who genuinely love and use the product, emphasizing the long-term relationship that is necessary for successful brand alignment.

While Tomic acknowledges the challenges of competing in a saturated market, he advises aspiring entrepreneurs not to be discouraged the presence of established competitors. Hismile entered a highly competitive category but found success taking risks and launching as soon as possible. Tomic regrets not transforming the business sooner and urges others to overcome their fears and make changes for the benefit of the future.

With their strong sales projections and increasing global presence, Hismile is proving to be a formidable player in the oral care industry.

