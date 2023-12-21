Best-Dressed Celebrities of the Year: A Fashion Forward Recap

In the world of fashion, 2023 was an extraordinary year filled with breathtaking moments. From glamorous red carpets to high-profile events like the Met Gala, the fashion industry displayed its creative prowess in countless innovative and striking looks. As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to reflect on the notable names that left a lasting impact with their impeccable fashion choices.

Compiling a list of the best-dressed stars was no easy task. Vogue sought out those who embraced their unique fashion identity and fearlessly took risks on the red carpet. The selection didn’t just include established style icons like Rihanna and Tilda Swinton. Newcomers Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee emerged as major contenders for the upcoming 2024 awards season, cementing their positions as fashion trendsetters.

Even the gentlemen didn’t disappoint. Jacob Elordi and Troye Sivan showcased their individuality and elegance, proving that red carpet dressing is a true art form. By effortlessly blending classic and contemporary elements, they redefined modern style.

One standout fashionista of the year was Taylor Russell. After making waves in 2022 with her promotional appearances for the film “Bones and All,” she continued her style reign in 2023. Collaborating with designer Jonathan Anderson and becoming a muse for Loewe, she showcased a series of sculptural, sleek, and forward-thinking looks. From crystal-bodice gowns to tailored black suiting and fringed maxi dresses, Russell effortlessly stole the spotlight while staying true to her own personality.

The year 2023 was undeniably a year of fashion triumphs. The best-dressed celebrities captivated audiences with their sartorial choices, making it clear that personal style is an art form deserving of recognition. As we eagerly anticipate what the future holds for fashion, let’s celebrate the individuals who dared to challenge norms and inspire us all with their impeccable sense of style.