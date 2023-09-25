How to Watch and Stream the K-Drama Series “Behind Your Touch” on Netflix

“Behind Your Touch” is a popular K-drama series that combines comedy and romance. It has been a hit in South Korea and is now available to watch on streaming services, including Netflix. The show follows the story of Bong Ye Bun, a veterinarian with psychic powers, and Detective Moon Jang-Yeol, who join forces to solve a murder case in their village.

If you’re interested in watching “Behind Your Touch” on Netflix, here’s how you can do it. Simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options provided, which include a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, the standard plan with ads, allows you to watch most movies and TV shows, but shows ads before or during the content. It also provides Full HD quality and can be watched on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan without ads is ad-free and allows content to be downloaded on two devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan provides the same features as the standard plan without ads, but allows for four supported devices at a time and displays content in Ultra HD. It also allows content to be downloaded on up to six devices and allows for up to two extra members outside of the household. Netflix’s spatial audio is supported on this plan.

“Behind Your Touch” has gained immense popularity in South Korea and is now available for global audiences to enjoy on Netflix. The show’s synopsis sets the stage for an intriguing story: a psychic vet and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their skills are put to the test when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]