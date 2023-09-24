TikTokers Start the “Tube Girl” Movement, Filming Themselves Dancing on Public Transportation

The “Tube Girl” trend has taken TikTok storm as users film themselves dancing on public transportation, inspired Londoner Sabrina Bahsoon. Bahsoon, 22, started the craze posting a video of herself dancing on The London Underground, which quickly went viral with over 9.6 million views. In the video, Bahsoon could be seen dancing while a few onlookers sat in the background. She explained that she began filming herself during her commutes because it made her feel safe and allowed her to enjoy her journey more. The video received an overwhelming response, with many users admitting their admiration for her confidence and fearlessness.

As Bahsoon continued to make videos, hundreds of users began re-creating them, using the hashtag “#tubegirl.” The trend has spread globally, including to cities like New York City, where TikToker Lohanny Santos, known as “New York’s tube girl,” films herself dancing on the subway. Model Haley Kalil also joined in on the trend, filming herself rocking the subway in a pink velour sweatsuit.

Bahsoon sees the “Tube Girl” movement as a way to inspire self-confidence and to make the commuting experience more enjoyable. She expressed her delight at seeing people imitate her videos and have fun during their commutes. The movement has garnered widespread attention and has become a heart-warming phenomenon for Bahsoon.

Sources:

– The original TikTok video Sabrina Bahsoon

– Interview with Sabrina Bahsoon conducted The BBC