Can It Kirkland: A Fun and Successful TikTok Series

The TikTok series “Can It Kirkland” has gained popularity for its genuine, fun-filled content. Unlike many other TikTok videos, it doesn’t feel forced or cringe-worthy, but rather showcases real friends having a good time. The series features the band Never Ending Fall, who test Costco-branded and name-brand alcohol to see if they can tell the difference.

The band’s enjoyment and camaraderie shine through in each episode, making it a primary takeaway for viewers. Host and bassist John Hohman stated that filming “Can It Kirkland” is always a blast, as it’s about hanging out and drinking with friends. The series has garnered millions of views, with episodes like the gin comparison featuring minor MTV celebrities.

The concept of the series is simple but entertaining. Hohman wears a floral apron and tiny sunglasses while hilariously shouting into the camera. The band’s catchy “Can It Kirkland” tune plays as they enjoy shots or drinks and laugh. Whether the Kirkland brand replaces the name-brand beverage feels inconsequential. The only significant change from the first episode is the addition of a drinking disclaimer and avoiding mentioning the name-brand beverage to comply with TikTok’s guidelines.

The idea for “Can It Kirkland” arose when the band members realized the affordability of alcohol at Costco. They decided to make a taste-test video after jokingly discussing how difficult it would be to tell the difference. The series gained popularity quickly, leading to the current Season 3 and even celebrity cameos. They have also capitalized on the series’ success selling “CIK” merchandise.

The impact of “Can It Kirkland” extends beyond TikTok. Hohman credits the series for helping the band gain a large fanbase, attracting talent agencies and record labels, going on tour and boosting Spotify streams. While the band’s music leans towards guitar-heavy alternative genres, their most-listened-to song is currently the “CIK” jingle.

Amidst all the fun and games, there are instances where the alcohol consumption appears amusingly painful. However, the band members joke about these experiences, such as almost drowning in Prosecco. They also discovered unexpected surprises, such as spiced rum tasting exactly like Captain Morgan’s.

“Can It Kirkland” demonstrates that having fun on the internet can be rewarding. It has not only helped the band gain recognition and success but also provided enjoyable content for viewers. Drinking with friends, documenting the experience, and sharing it online prove to be an effective way to promote their music and have a good time.

Sources:

– Molly Flores (no URL provided)