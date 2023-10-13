Two Top Breakfast Spots Compete for Best Breakfast in Central Massachusetts

Brody’s Diner in Shrewsbury and City Line Diner in Worcester are vying for the title of Best Breakfast Place in Central Massachusetts. Both diners serve breakfast all day, catering to the growing trend of breakfast consumption at any time. The competition, hosted the Telegram & Gazette, is based on reader voting, with the original 16 restaurants being narrowed down to just two.

Brody’s Diner is co-owned Suzanne Panarelli, Christina Gonzalez, and Frank A. Youkstetter. They took over the diner in November, but have made minimal changes to the menu. Panarelli believes that it is the atmosphere and sense of community at Brody’s Diner that makes it a top breakfast spot in Central Massachusetts. In 2014, the diner gained some fame when it was featured in an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld and Aziz Ansari.

City Line Diner, co-owned George Gidopoulos and Bill Athanasiou, opened in Worcester in 2018. The name was inspired its location near the Leicester line. Gidopoulos and Athanasiou both come from families with a background in the food industry, and they prioritize consistency and customer service at their diner.

Now it’s up to the readers of the Telegram & Gazette to decide which of these two diners will be crowned the Best Breakfast Place in Central Massachusetts. The voting ends at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, so breakfast lovers in the region can rise early to find out the winner.

Sources:

– Telegram & Gazette