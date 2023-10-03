The Impact of Social Media on Children and Young People in the UK

Social media has become an integral part of the lives of children and young people in the UK, with significant effects on their well-being. A report Ofcom highlights that a substantial number of children aged 8 to 17 are engaging with various social platforms, such as social media, live streaming, and video-sharing. This increased engagement can lead to harmful effects, especially considering that 59% of young people spend more than two hours daily on social media, as reported Amnesty International.

One area where the impact of social media is strongly felt is on body image. Research suggests that social media triggers negative perceptions of body image in children. In fact, one in three girls becomes unhappy with their appearance the age of 14. The detrimental effects of social media on body image also differ between genders and across ages, with girls experiencing these effects as early as ages 11-13 and boys feeling similar effects at ages 14-15, according to the University of Oxford.

Social media use also gives rise to the unhealthy comparison cycle. The carefully curated feeds and picture-perfect lives portrayed on social media lead individuals to compare their own lives and feel a sense of inadequacy. A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that Facebook use was negatively associated with well-being, as users develop a distorted world view and experience feelings of envy and lower self-esteem.

The pursuit of instant gratification is intensified through social media. Each like, comment, or share becomes a source of validation, releasing a burst of dopamine and fostering addictive behaviors. This reliance on social media for self-worth can lead to increased anxiety levels, depressive episodes, and addictive tendencies.

Furthermore, the obsession with social media can undermine self-love. The constant need for validation encourages individuals to manage their online personas, often masking their true selves. This dissonance between real and virtual identities can lead to feelings of isolation and fraudulence, damaging the relationship with one’s authentic self and potentially leading to mental health disorders.

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is another phenomenon amplified social media. Seeing posts about exciting events or experiences can foster low self-esteem and a sense of dissatisfaction with one’s own life. Comparing oneself to others on social media has been linked to depressive symptoms, as revealed in a study in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology.

The omnipresence of carefully curated images on social media also distorts body image perceptions. Selfies and portraits are often photoshopped and filtered, promoting unrealistic body standards. The pressure to attain such a body may contribute to various mental health issues, including body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and severe self-esteem issues.

While the impact of social media on children and young people in the UK is concerning, it is important to remember that social media is not inherently evil. Mindful social media use can help mitigate potential harm. Setting usage limits, unfollowing accounts that negatively affect self-perception, and recognizing that online posts only show a carefully chosen snippet of reality are important steps towards a healthier relationship with social media.

The power of social media lies in our hands, and using it judiciously, we can navigate its potential pitfalls while embracing the essence of being human – a life full of flaws, struggles, and triumphs.

