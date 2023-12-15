Instagram Introduces New Feature to Manage Spam and Inauthentic Followers

Instagram has recently announced a new feature that aims to tackle spam and inauthentic followers on its platform. The social media giant will now automatically filter follow requests from suspected spam or bot accounts into a separate inbox, allowing users to easily manage and control their followers.

With this new feature, Instagram users will have the option to manually approve follow requests that they believe are genuine, while being able to bulk delete the rest, including existing followers that are deemed inauthentic Instagram’s algorithms. This will provide users with more control over the type of content and interactions they have on the platform.

In addition to managing followers, Instagram is also launching an option to bulk delete spammy tags, which further enhances the user experience reducing unwanted content clutter. Furthermore, the platform will introduce new in-app nudges to notify users when their posts go against Instagram’s guidelines, ensuring that users are aware of any potential violations.

This new feature rollout is part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and authentic environment for its community. By implementing these measures, Instagram aims to create a more enjoyable user experience, free from spam and inauthentic accounts.

As social media platforms continue to grow in popularity, the issue of spam and inauthentic followers has become a significant concern. Instagram’s proactive approach in addressing this problem demonstrates a commitment to improving user satisfaction and maintaining its reputation as a trusted social media platform.

With the introduction of this new feature, Instagram users can look forward to a cleaner and more streamlined experience, where they have more control over their followers and can focus on genuine connections and interactions.