Educators and Parents Concerned About WhatsApp’s New Channels Feature

Educators and parents have expressed deep concerns about the new Channels feature on WhatsApp, which essentially transforms the messaging app into a social media platform. This update grants users access to the vast array of content available on the internet.

While these concerns are not unfounded, it is important to consider the bigger picture. Simply advocating for everyone to leave WhatsApp may not be the ultimate solution to the issues at hand. While there are valid worries about inappropriate content and unsolicited messages, it is crucial to note that these problems should not affect Orthodox Jewish individuals due to the implementation of internet filters.

Many paid filters have already blocked the channels feature, and other filters are actively working on adding this functionality as well. This proactive approach aligns with the idea that Hashem prepares the cure before the sickness, as evident in this case.

For any Orthodox Jew, regardless of their level of observance, having a robust internet filter is essential. This is not merely a personal opinion, but the consensus amongst respected rabbis who consider a filter a halachic necessity.

Furthermore, it is vital to understand the significant difference between accessing channels on WhatsApp and having unrestricted access to a movie streaming service. Without a filter, potentially harmful and explicit content becomes easily accessible within seconds.

Some argue that the ubiquity of WhatsApp usage makes it difficult to avoid. However, if ads can be blocked, then so can undesirable content. It is crucial for individuals to take responsibility for filtering their own devices and prioritize safeguarding their online experiences.

Investing in a filter that aligns with one’s values is similar to upgrading other household items when necessary. The cost of maintaining our values as Orthodox Jews extends beyond kosher meat; it encompasses protecting our online experiences as well.

Rather than advocating for a mass exodus from WhatsApp, let us focus on utilizing tools in a protected and safe manner. Just as we can benefit from using a filtered browser for many positive things online, we can also use WhatsApp to our advantage ensuring our phones have proper filters in place.

