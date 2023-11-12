Exploring Greenland’s Changing Glaciers: A Glimpse into History

When Laura Larocca embarked on a journey to Denmark in 2019, little did she know that she would stumble upon a treasure trove of historical photographs that would reshape our understanding of Greenland’s glacial history. These long-forgotten aerial images, discovered in a castle outside Copenhagen about fifteen years ago, were waiting to reveal their secrets.

Now safeguarded in the Danish National Archives, Larocca and her team of researchers harnessed the power of modern technology to digitize and combine these archival photographs with present-day satellite images of Greenland. The goal? To measure the extent of transformation in the island’s frozen landscape.

What they discovered was alarming. The rate at which Greenland’s glaciers have been retreating has reached unprecedented levels. Larocca’s study, recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, unveiled that the rate of glacial retreat in the 21st century has doubled compared to the previous century.

The process of analyzing these images was arduous, requiring countless hours of manual labor. Yet, the findings speak volumes. “The change is stunning,” says Larocca, lead author of the study and an assistant professor at Arizona State University School of Ocean Futures. “It really highlights the fast pace at which the Arctic is warming and changing.”

The Arctic, as demonstrated a 2022 study, has warmed four times faster than the rest of the world. The consequences of this rapid warming are becoming increasingly severe. In 2021, for the first time on record, rain fell at the summit of Greenland, situated approximately two miles above sea level. Additionally, recent research has underscored the unstable nature of northern Greenland’s massive glaciers, which were previously considered relatively stable, further exacerbating concerns over rising sea levels.

What is particularly intriguing about this study is the unexpected origin of the photographs. Danish pilots captured these images during military operations, unaware of their potential significance for climate science nearly a century later. As Larocca reflects, “It’s kind of neat how over 100 years later, we’re using these photos for science to document how much these glaciers have changed over time.”

The story behind these photographs serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness between seemingly unrelated events. It prompts us to reconsider the value of historic records, as they may hold the keys to unraveling the mysteries of our changing world.