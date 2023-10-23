Beer Bottle with 1955 Message Found Behind Wall of Demolished Home

A beer bottle with a cheeky message written on top has gone viral on social media after it was found behind the wall of a home being demolished. The message reads, “This bottle was put in here the plumber on 3/25/55.” The post was shared on Reddit user ‘Env-scientist’ and has received close to 6,000 upvotes since being posted.

Several comments on the post shared other stories of messages found hidden in bottles. One individual found multiple notes hidden in their home during remodeling, dating back to 1912, 1945, 1976, and 2014. Another person discovered an envelope stuffed with $10,000 in 100s above a basement door frame in an old house. The bills were over 40 years old and covered in dust.

The discovery of hidden messages or objects in old homes can evoke a sense of excitement and curiosity. It provides a glimpse into the past and the lives of those who once occupied the space. These stories also highlight the unique ways in which people have chosen to leave behind a piece of themselves for future generations to find.

Sources: Hindustan Times

