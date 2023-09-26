Brownlow Medal Adjudication Criticism Hits Back

AFL legends Tim Watson and Garry Lyon have defended the adjudication of the Brownlow Medal following Lachie Neale’s surprise win. Neale grabbed his second Brownlow, even though other players such as Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters, and Christian Petracca were considered favorites to take home the award. In his speech, Neale admitted that he was shocked his victory.

The social media frenzy over the voting process overshadowed the event, with several contentious vote decisions leading to criticism. However, Watson and Lyon argued that the backlash was unfair due to the subjective nature of the umpires’ votes. They emphasized that the Brownlow has always been determined umpire opinions and will continue to be so. This sentiment was echoed Lyon, who pointed out that the increased access to social media allows for greater expression of outrage.

Watson stated that while fans may feel that players like Bontempelli were robbed, such situations have occurred in the past and will continue to happen. He highlighted that several players could share stories of feeling snubbed on Brownlow night, citing Greg Williams as an example. Williams, despite amassing 40 disposals during a game for Carlton, did not receive any votes, resulting in a missed opportunity for a potential three-time Brownlow medalist.

Both Watson and Lyon urged fans to remember that the Brownlow Medal is an umpire’s award and has been decided in this manner for years. They criticized the tendency of individuals to seek attention venting their frustrations on social media platforms, emphasizing that the medal’s history and tradition should be respected.

Sources:

– [Source Name 1]: [URL 1]

– [Source Name 2]: [URL 2]