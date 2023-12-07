Title: Pelleh Poultry Recalls Over 700 Pounds of Contaminated RTE Meat Products

Summary:

Pelleh Poultry Corp., a food company based in the United States, has issued a recall for more than 700 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products. The products, which were packaged between Oct. 25, 2023, and Nov. 20, 2023, may be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis. Although no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported so far, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) urges consumers and institutions not to consume or serve these products. The concern is that some of the contaminated products might still be present in refrigerators or freezers.

Abstract:

Pelleh Poultry Corp. has announced the recall of over 700 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and poultry products, citing possible contamination with listeria. The affected products were packaged between Oct. 25, 2023, and Nov. 20, 2023, and were distributed to retail and institutional locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The USDA has expressed concerns that these contaminated RTE products may still be present in consumer or institutional refrigerators and freezers.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. While there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions associated with the consumption of these products, the USDA advises against eating them and recommends that institutions refrain from serving them. Consumers are advised to either discard the affected products or return them to the place of purchase.

Should consumers have any questions or concerns regarding the recall, Eliezer Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Pelleh Poultry Corp., can be contacted at 845-425-4559 or via email at [email protected]. It is essential for the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid potential health risks related to consuming contaminated foods.