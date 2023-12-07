Food Company Recalls Contaminated Beef and Poultry Products

Recall Issued for RTE Products Due to Listeria Contamination

A food company in the United States has initiated a recall of over 700 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products due to potential contamination with listeria. The recall was announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and pertains to products that were packaged between October 25, 2023, and November 20, 2023. The affected items were distributed to retail and institutional locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Listeria contamination is a serious concern as it can lead to listeriosis, a severe infection that primarily impacts older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women, along with their newborns. However, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions associated with the consumption of these products, as confirmed the USDA.

Authorities are particularly worried that the contaminated products may still be present in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Therefore, consumers are strongly advised not to consume these items, and institutions are instructed not to serve them. Instead, the products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

For inquiries related to the recall, individuals can reach out to Eliezer Franklin, the Chief Executive Officer of Pelleh Poultry Corp., calling 845-425-4559 or emailing [email protected]. It is crucial for consumers to stay informed about product recalls and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.