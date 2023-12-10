Lee Sung Jin’s Road Rage Incident Inspires Hit Netflix Series

In a surprising twist of fate, a road rage incident on the streets of Los Angeles sparked the creative genius of writer and director Lee Sung Jin, leading to the development of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Beef. The show, which has garnered significant attention for its realistic portrayal of society’s hypocrisy, delves into the devastating consequences of unchecked rage and the impact it has on both individuals and those around them.

During his acceptance speech for the Visionary Award in Television at the 2023 IndieWire Honors, Sung Jin took a moment to express his gratitude to the anonymous man who inadvertently became the catalyst for his creative endeavor. He explained, “Beef was loosely based on a road rage incident that I got into. This dude in a white SUV honked and yelled at me. And for some reason, on this day, I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna follow you.’ It was very anticlimactic and very stupid on my part, but it did lead to this award. So I would be remiss to not thank this man; I hope he honks and yells, inspiring others for years to come.”

While exploring the darker side of human behavior and the effects of suppressed anger, Beef also touches on the importance of mental health. Sung Jin revealed that many of the show’s darker themes and incidents were inspired his own struggles. Expressing his gratitude for the impact the show has had, he stated, “The show is basically about how we’re all the same thing experiencing itself, and I’m very thankful for the other same things I got to collaborate with on the show. A lot of the darker elements of the show, the suicidal ideation and things like that, that was just mine from my personal life.”

Beef serves as a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition and the destructive power of unchecked emotions. Its success and critical acclaim have solidified its place as a must-watch series, available for streaming on Netflix.