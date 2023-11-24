Lee Sung Jin Signs Exclusive Deal with Netflix for New Projects

Renowned creator Lee Sung Jin, also known as Sonny Lee, has recently entered into an extensive, multi-year agreement with streaming giant Netflix. The deal encompasses a wide range of film and television projects that Lee will have the opportunity to develop. Although exact financial details have not been disclosed, the partnership highlights the success and impact of Lee’s critically acclaimed Netflix series “Beef.”

Netflix’s Vice President of Drama Series, Jinny Howe, expressed great pride in the breakthrough success of “Beef” and the realization of Lee’s unique artistic vision. The series, featuring memorable performances Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, garnered critical acclaim and exceeded expectations. Howe enthusiastically emphasized Netflix’s excitement to embark on further creative endeavors with Lee and eagerly awaits the unveiling of his next storytelling ventures.

Apart from creating “Beef,” Lee has an impressive portfolio of contributions in the industry. He has served as a director, executive producer, and showrunner for notable shows like “Dave,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Silicon Valley,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” With representation from WME, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson, Lee’s talent and versatility have enabled him to make a significant impact on various platforms.

“Beef” garnered global recognition and became one of the most celebrated shows of the year. Netflix reports that it secured a spot in the Global top 10 for five consecutive weeks and achieved top 10 rankings in 87 countries. The show’s success translated into an impressive 13 Emmy nominations, including nods for best limited series, best actor and actress in a limited series (Ali Wong and Steven Yeun), and best writing for a limited series. In total, “Beef” has received 30 award nominations, with Lee being honored the Critics Choice Association as the breakthrough director.

