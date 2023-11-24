Lee Sung Jin Signs Multi-Year Deal with Netflix for New Original Projects

Lee Sung Jin, the creative genius behind the hit series Beef, has just inked a multi-year overall deal with streaming giant, Netflix. This exciting partnership will encompass both scripted series and feature films, promising a fresh wave of entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Under the watchful eye of Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, Jin will have the opportunity to explore new creative horizons. The seasoned executive, along with her team, will provide guidance and support to ensure that Jin’s unique vision continues to captivate and inspire viewers.

Beef, which premiered on Netflix this past April, quickly gained traction and became a global sensation. The series, starring the immensely talented Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, held a spot in the Global Netflix Top 10 for an impressive five weeks, reaching the Top 10 in a staggering 87 countries. Its success is a testament to Jin’s ingenuity and ability to craft compelling narratives.

This critically acclaimed comedy-drama has garnered immense recognition, receiving over 30 award nominations. These accolades include an impressive 13 Emmy nominations, three Gotham Award nominations, and a well-deserved TCA award for Outstanding Limited Series. Jin’s talent as a breakthrough director will also be celebrated the Critics Choice Association, showcasing his invaluable contributions to the industry.

Jin’s portfolio extends beyond Beef, with notable credits including FX’s Dave, Amazon’s Undone, and HBO’s Silicon Valley. He is currently writing Thunderbolts for Marvel, showcasing his versatility and skill across different mediums.

As an industry trailblazer, Jin’s talents have not gone unnoticed. He is represented WME, with Ben Rowe at Grandview and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, et al. With this new deal with Netflix, Jin’s creative genius is poised to reach even greater heights, promising a future filled with groundbreaking original projects for eager audiences worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Lee Sung Jin’s new deal with Netflix?

A: Lee Sung Jin has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix that encompasses both scripted series and feature films.

Q: Who will oversee the creative partnership?

A: The creative partnership will be overseen Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, and her team.

Q: What is the success of Beef?

A: Beef, the series created Lee Sung Jin, debuted on Netflix and achieved Top 10 status on the Global Netflix charts for five weeks in 87 countries.

Q: What awards has Beef received?

A: Beef has received over 30 award nominations, including 13 Emmy nominations, three Gotham Award nominations, and won a TCA award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Q: What other projects has Lee Sung Jin worked on?

A: Apart from Beef, Lee Sung Jin has worked on projects such as FX’s Dave, Amazon’s Undone, HBO’s Silicon Valley, and is currently writing Thunderbolts for Marvel.

Q: Who represents Lee Sung Jin?

A: Lee Sung Jin is represented WME, with Ben Rowe at Grandview and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, et al.