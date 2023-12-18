Pelleh Poultry Corp. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Beef and Poultry Products Over Contamination Concerns

Pelleh Poultry Corp. has issued a recall for over 700 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall after the company discovered that laboratory testing indicated possible contamination.

The affected products were packaged between October 25 and November 20. They were shipped to retail locations and institutions in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Consumers are urged not to consume these products, while institutions are advised not to serve them. The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of these products, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some of these items could still be present in consumer or institutional refrigerators and freezers.

Listeria monocytogenes, if consumed, can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women along with their newborns. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and gastrointestinal issues. Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to serious complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections in newborns. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems also face a higher risk of severe infections.

If individuals who fall into high-risk categories experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the affected products, they should seek medical attention. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Eliezer Franklin, CEO of Pelleh Poultry Corp., at 845-425-4559 or [email protected].

For general food safety inquiries, consumers can reach out to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to [email protected]. To report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, individuals can access the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System. Ensuring food safety is crucial in preventing potential health risks, and prompt action is urged to mitigate any potential harm.