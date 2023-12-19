Increasing Concerns Over Privacy Breach: Beware of Hacked Cameras

Summary: A recent discovery researcher Minh Hung has brought to light a disturbing group operating on Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging platform. The group, calling itself “A group specialized in hacking into private cameras of families and shops in Vietnam,” offers access to hacked footage from cameras installed in various locations. While this may sound like a fictional plot from a cyber-thriller, it is a real and concerning issue. The group even boasts about their hacking achievements, describing their software’s ability to scan and infiltrate cameras located in bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, toilets, hotels, clothing shops, and massage parlors.

The group offers different membership packages, ranging from VND150,000 to VND800,000. The lowest tier provides access to a selection of videos and random images, while the highest tier, known as ‘Super VIP,’ grants access to four years’ worth of hacked footage from hundreds of cameras, along with live feeds. Shockingly, the top tier was confirmed Minh Hung to be functional, as he was able to access 15 live cameras in bedrooms and dressing rooms of clothing stores.

While the article does not mention specific brands, it is worth noting that incidents involving major brands, such as Wyze in the USA, have been reported in the past. To ensure maximum security and privacy, it is essential to invest in high-quality indoor cameras and choose strong, unique passwords during setup. Alternatively, opting for trusted outdoor cameras can provide optimal protection for your home. Though there are penalties and potential jail terms for those caught in Vietnam, the current measures have proven ineffective against this group’s activities.

As concerns over privacy breach continue to rise, travelers are strongly recommended to use hidden camera detectors when staying in unfamiliar accommodations. These detectors can help identify any covert surveillance devices and protect personal privacy.

While the debate surrounding hidden cameras may have two sides, the ongoing sale of hacked footage and the blatant invasion of privacy make it clear that protecting personal privacy should be a priority.